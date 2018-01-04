Lions finish interview with Pat Shurmur

Getty Images

Detroit’s coaching search is moving right along. The team announced Thursday night it had completed its fifth coaching interview.

The Lions met with Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in Minnesota.

Detroit also met with Packers assistant head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss on Thursday. The Lions interviewed Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and their own offensive and defensive coordinators — Jim Bob Cooter and Teryl Austin, respectively — earlier this week.

Shurmur has become a popular candidate, with the Cardinals, Bears and Giants also interviewing him.

He went 9-23 in his two seasons as the Browns’ head coach, but his work this season might earn him a second chance. The Vikings lost quarterback Sam Bradford and running back Dalvin Cook to injuries early in the season and still managed to rank 11th in total offense and 10th in scoring.