Lions interviewed Winston Moss Thursday

The Lions have completed another interview for their head coaching vacancy.

The team announced that Packers assistant head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss met with the team on Thursday. The Lions have also interviewed Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and their own offensive and defensive coordinators — Jim Bob Cooter and Teryl Austin, respectively — this week.

Moss is the only known candidate for the Lions job that isn’t currently a coordinator and Moss has never been a coordinator in the NFL, although he has been mentioned as a possible in-house candidate to replace Dom Capers in Green Bay. He did interview with the Raiders for their head coaching job in 2012.

The Lions are also expected to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia this week with Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on tap for next week.