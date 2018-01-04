Mark Andrews declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

University of Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews announced Thursday night he will enter the NFL draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility.

“After much consideration and discussion with family and coaches, I have chosen to enter the 2018 NFL Draft,” Andrews wrote on social media. “I will miss my teammates, coaches and friends on campus, but I am excited for this next step.”

He joins OU left tackle Orlando Brown in leaving school early.

Andrews shouldn’t have to wait long to hear his name called. He won the 2017 Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end, making 62 receptions for 958 yards and eight touchdowns in starting every game.

The three-time All-Big 12 selection caught 112 passes for 1,765 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.