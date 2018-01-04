Marshon Lattimore named NFL defensive rookie of month

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
Getty Images

It’s probably a good bet that Marshon Lattimore is going to win defensive rookie of the year honors.

The Saints cornerback was just named NFL defensive rookie of the month for December, the second time he’s won the monthly award (along with October). He also won the league’s weekly award for defensive rookies four times.

The first-round pick has made an immediate difference for the Saints defense, which has been clear down the stretch. He had three interceptions in the four games he was active, including one on which he used his butt.

He also broke up nine passes and had 16 tackles in December, but those numbers aren’t bigger because teams have already learned not to throw his way.

 

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Marshon Lattimore named NFL defensive rookie of month

  1. He also broke up nine passes and had 16 tackles in December, but those numbers aren’t bigger because teams have already learned not to throw his way.

    That’s quite a statement about a rookie if teams are already avoiding him. If he can stay healthy he’ll be a steal for the Saints and a shutdown CB they desperately needed.

  2. This guy should be a pro bowler for the next 10 years. I have to think all the way back to Ronnie Lott to think of a rookie that had this kind of impact. Lott helped the 49ers win their first super bowl. Hopefully Lattimore will do the same.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!