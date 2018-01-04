Marshon Lattimore named NFL defensive rookie of month

Getty Images

It’s probably a good bet that Marshon Lattimore is going to win defensive rookie of the year honors.

The Saints cornerback was just named NFL defensive rookie of the month for December, the second time he’s won the monthly award (along with October). He also won the league’s weekly award for defensive rookies four times.

The first-round pick has made an immediate difference for the Saints defense, which has been clear down the stretch. He had three interceptions in the four games he was active, including one on which he used his butt.

He also broke up nine passes and had 16 tackles in December, but those numbers aren’t bigger because teams have already learned not to throw his way.