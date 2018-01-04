Mike Maccagnan: Jets may trade up for a quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2018, 10:53 AM EST
Getty Images

The Jets’ 5-11 record in 2017 was better than most people expected, and so their first-round draft pick, No. 6 overall, is worse than most people expected. General Manager Mike Maccagnan says if he has to trade up to get a better pick, he’ll do it.

Maccagnan was asked on ESPN 98.7 if he would consider trading up, and he said he absolutely would.

“The simple answer to that question is yes,” Maccagnan said. “If that was a player we felt strong about, we would have no qualms of potentially trying to go up and get him.”

Presumably if the Jets trade up, they would be targeting one of the three top quarterbacks, Josh Allen of Wyoming, Sam Darnold of USC and Josh Rosen of UCLA. The Colts, who have the third overall pick but are set at quarterback with Andrew Luck, could be a team fielding plenty of calls from other teams who want a guarantee at one of those three passers.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Mike Maccagnan: Jets may trade up for a quarterback

  1. Rosen would be gone, and do the Jets (or anyone) really want to go with another USC QB?

    No thanks.

    Baker Mayfield to NYJ with the sixth pick. No need to trade up.

  2. With what “Franchise” QB’s are stealing from the cap, a team can easily afford to trade up with the annual QB savings. They can use that savings of lost picks to pay to retain key veterans and add other position free agents with the extra money. Smart move in todays overpaid franchise QB nonsense!

  3. Of course you would. It just so happens you haven’t proved you can ge t it right. If Josh McCown hadn’t had the best year of his career last year, and you would’ve been forced to play Petty and Hackenberg, Everyone knows, you would’ve NEVER EVER got an extension. Well played and way to fleece ownership. Hackenberg will never see the light of day

  5. We don’t know about Andrew Luck’s health, so the Colts could actually be eyeing a QB. Also, I could see Bryce Petty ending up like Case Keenum, winning with another team. This is a funny year for QB’s. Most teams will be listening to what everyone else is saying, while someone like Bill Belichick will probably end up drafting the best QB from this class with the 32nd pick. Belichick’s advantage is he actually scouts with his eyes and not his ears. I know everyone says that, but very few actually do it. History proves that you don’t need to move up to get a good QB. Brady. Montana. Brees. Rodgers. Warner. Favre. Roethlisberger. Marino. Just to name a few.

  9. beachsidejames says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:15 am
    How can the Colts be set at QB when Luck hasn’t thrown a football in over a year?

    THIS ^

  10. My life experience has taught me that the general consensus is typically incorrect. The majority opinions are usually proven over time to be incorrect.

  12. robkeezy says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:11 am
    Baker Mayfield, please.

    2 7 Rate This

    ——————–

    Yes please to Johnny Manziel Part II!

    – Pats Fans

  13. beachsidejames says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:15 am
    How can the Colts be set at QB when Luck hasn’t thrown a football in over a year?

    Andrew was throwing and practicing in Novemeber but he was still hurting so they shut him down because the season was done for. He’ll be perfectly fine.

  15. Baker Mayfield at pick 6 is a joke. Dude isn’t 6 feet tall. And stop with the Drew Brees comparisons. Mayfield is a head case on top of everything else.

  16. deprado1 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:02 am
    And in other news it’s snowing in NJ. This is so obvious that the Jets need to move up to get aa QB.

    8 3 Rate This

    ———————–

    It is?

    Yet, it’s a deep draft and the Jets need a talent and youth infusion, with so many holes everywhere.

    Rosen, Darnold and Mayfield have massive red flags everywhere.

    Trading up a la Sanchez in 2009 didn’t work out well and it won’t work out well here, because it signifies the Jets actually think they’re close to contending.

    Stupid.

    My god, do you people ever understand how to build a team in the cap era?

    This is why Pats fans sit back and laugh.

  17. .
    All four AFC East teams may be interested in the QB position. Besides the Jets, the Bills have 2 first and second rounders and the jury is still out on Taylor. The Patriots need a QB and have their own picks plus the 49ers second. The Dolphins situation is clouded by Tannehill’s injury situation. The AFC East is one of eight QB needy divisions. The top 15 picks in this year’s draft is where the action will be.
    .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!