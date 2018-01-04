Mike Maccagnan: Jets may trade up for a quarterback

Getty Images

The Jets’ 5-11 record in 2017 was better than most people expected, and so their first-round draft pick, No. 6 overall, is worse than most people expected. General Manager Mike Maccagnan says if he has to trade up to get a better pick, he’ll do it.

Maccagnan was asked on ESPN 98.7 if he would consider trading up, and he said he absolutely would.

“The simple answer to that question is yes,” Maccagnan said. “If that was a player we felt strong about, we would have no qualms of potentially trying to go up and get him.”

Presumably if the Jets trade up, they would be targeting one of the three top quarterbacks, Josh Allen of Wyoming, Sam Darnold of USC and Josh Rosen of UCLA. The Colts, who have the third overall pick but are set at quarterback with Andrew Luck, could be a team fielding plenty of calls from other teams who want a guarantee at one of those three passers.