NASCAR denies report that Brian France wants to buy the Panthers

Getty Images

NASCAR boss Brian France wants to buy the Panthers. Unless he doesn’t.

The stock-car conglomerate denied a report from NBC Charlotte that France would be the controlling owner in a group being organized to purchase the Charlotte-based NFL franchise from Jerry Richardson and his partners.

“NASCAR denies the accuracy of the WCNC report. Brian France is not involved,” NASCAR said in a statement to NBCSports.com.

The process of selling the franchise will commence when the team’s season ends. With a playoff game on Sunday in New Orleans, the “for sale” could be planted as soon as Monday.