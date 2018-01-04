Patriots stay indoors during blizzard

AP

Patriots coach Bill Belichick expects his players to brave the elements in order to get to work. Once there, however, they aren’t required to.

At least not today.

The Patriots stayed indoors for practice on Thursday, and that’s probably a good idea. Given the outdoor conditions.

The good news is that everyone made it to work on time, despite the snow. If they hadn’t, they would have been sent home.

The Patriots will be at home for a divisional playoff game in nine days. The conditions, in theory, could be similar. While the players may not be interested in that, anyone watching the game on TV would love it.

And it would be fitting for the Patriots to have another snow globe playoff game, 16 years after the epic divisional-round contest against the Raiders. Especially with Jon Gruden preparing to resume his tenure with the team for the first time since that night in January 2002.