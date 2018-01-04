Patriots stay indoors during blizzard

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2018, 12:46 PM EST
AP

Patriots coach Bill Belichick expects his players to brave the elements in order to get to work. Once there, however, they aren’t required to.

At least not today.

The Patriots stayed indoors for practice on Thursday, and that’s probably a good idea. Given the outdoor conditions.

The good news is that everyone made it to work on time, despite the snow. If they hadn’t, they would have been sent home.

The Patriots will be at home for a divisional playoff game in nine days. The conditions, in theory, could be similar. While the players may not be interested in that, anyone watching the game on TV would love it.

And it would be fitting for the Patriots to have another snow globe playoff game, 16 years after the epic divisional-round contest against the Raiders. Especially with Jon Gruden preparing to resume his tenure with the team for the first time since that night in January 2002.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Patriots stay indoors during blizzard

  1. This is the bye week reward for earning the #1 seed. This is the week to keep preparing but to also get healthy. If this was a week from today they would probably practice outdoors. But since it’s the bye week they need to get healthy for next week. Blizzard conditions are probably not the best for Tom Brady’s aging Achilles. if you can avoid it, then that’s probably the best thing for the football team.

  3. factschecker says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:52 pm
    This is the bye week reward for earning the #1 seed. This is the week to keep preparing but to also get healthy. If this was a week from today they would probably practice outdoors. But since it’s the bye week they need to get healthy for next week. Blizzard conditions are probably not the best for Tom Brady’s aging Achilles. if you can avoid it, then that’s probably the best thing for the football team.

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    Yep. My lone concern for the divisional rd, assuming all those starters who have been dinged, won’t be dinged.

    And, they’re not rusty. Next week will be real big in terms of hoepfully how well they can practice, and then hoping McDaniels is not dumb with the playcalling.

  6. factschecker says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:52 pm
    This is the bye week reward for earning the #1 seed. This is the week to keep preparing but to also get healthy
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Earning? lol. Kind of given to them 3 weeks ago right?

  7. .
    The extended forecast calls for precipitation in Boston next weekend. Sometimes wishes come true.
    .

  9. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    And it will be fitting…
    __________________________________________

    Poor sad little guy. When this run ends Pats fans will be on to whatever comes next with enough great memories to satiate us for generations and you will still just be a sorry unfulfilled little troll that will have to find a new boogie man.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!