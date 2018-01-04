Ravens retain Marty Mornhinweg, John Harbaugh hints at hiring Chuck Pagano

Getty Images

The Ravens will retain their offensive coordinator and appear to want Chuck Pagano as their defensive coordinator.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confirmed today that Mornhinweg will be calling plays again in 2018.

“I believe in these coaches, I understand the job they did this year because I see it close up,” Harbaugh said. “I think our offense made a heck of a lot of progress, especially considering the adversity we faced and the challenges we were up against this year.”

As for the defensive coordinator spot, which became vacant when Dean Pees retired, Harbaugh didn’t confirm that Pagano is his preferred candidate, but he did say he will hire “someone who has been involved in this system before.” That would seem to confirm the report that he wants Pagano, who was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator in 2011 before leaving to become the Colts’ head coach.