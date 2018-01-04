Report: Brian France hopes to buy the Panthers

Getty Images

As soon as Monday, the Panthers will be on the market. When they are, the man who runs NASCAR will try to become the man who runs the Panthers.

Via NBC Charlotte, Brian France leads a group that hopes to purchase the Panthers, putting him in line to be the majority owner of the team. Per the report, France joined the group that initially was formed by Charlotte Hornets minority owner Felix Sabates.

Whoever serves as the controlling owner must own at least 30 percent of the team. Typically, the primary owner holds considerably more than that — and the primary owner also must have the money to operate the team.

Various others have expressed interest in trying to buy the team. Once the process officially begins, that’s when the contenders for the team will begin to be identified.