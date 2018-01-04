Report: Broncos add Mike Sullivan, Curtis Modkins to offensive staff

Getty Images

The Broncos parted ways with several assistant coaches at the end of the regular season and they’ve reportedly reached agreements with a couple of new additions to Vance Joseph’s staff.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Mike Sullivan will be the new quarterbacks coach while Curtis Modkins will be overseeing the running backs.

Sullivan was the Giants’ offensive coordinator for the last two years and took over playcalling duties from former head coach Ben McAdoo, who was also reportedly a candidate for the position, during the 2017 season. Sullivan, who was also the offensive coordinator in Tampa in 2012 and 2013, worked for Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave when Musgrave held the same position with the Jaguars.

One of Sullivan’s first duties with the Broncos will be working the Senior Bowl, where he and the rest of the staff will get a good look at Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and other quarterback prospects at a moment when they need one in Denver.

Modkins joined the Bears as running backs coach last year after spending the 2016 season as Chip Kelly’s offensive coordinator with the 49ers. Modkins also had a stint as the offensive coordinator of the Bills from 2010-12, so the Broncos have added a pair of experienced offensive assistants as they try to build a more effective unit than the one they fielded this season.