Report: Greg Olson expected to become Raiders’ offensive coordinator

The Raiders have not announced Jon Gruden as their head coach yet, but it appears a matter of when, not if. The ESPN analyst continues to put together a coaching staff, though he isn’t officially back in the business.

Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson is expected to join Gruden in Oakland as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia are expected to become Oakland’s other coordinators. There also is talk of Rich Gannon becoming the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach.

Olson, 54, was the Raiders offensive coordinator in 2013-14 and the Jaguars offensive coordinator in 2015-16. He also has worked for the Bears, Lions, 49ers and Bucs.