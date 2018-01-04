Reports: Broncos hire Sean Kugler as offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have hired Sean Kugler as their new offensive line coach, according to multiple reports.

Kugler replaced Jeff Davidson as Denver’s offensive line coach. Davidson was one of six coaches let go by the Broncos on Monday.

Kugler has spent time with three previous teams in the NFL. He served as tight ends and offensive line coach of the Detroit Lions from 2001-04, an offensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2007-09 and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010.

He left the Steelers to take the head coaching job at UTEP, his alma mater, in Dec. 2013. He resigned from that job in October after an 0-5 start this season.