Robbie Gould goes 18-for-18 in December, earns player of month honor

The 49ers were 1-10 heading into December. They went 5-0 in December. A player who had a big role in that is getting some recognition.

That player is not quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the biggest part of the 49ers’ turnaround. But the player who might have been the next-most important part of the 49ers’ December improvement was kicker Robbie Gould, who has been named NFC special teams player of the month.

Gould went 18-for-18 on field goals in December, including 5-for-5 in a 15-14 win over the Bears and 6-for-6 in a 25-23 win over the Titans. Gould hit the game-winning field goals in the last minute of both of those games.

The 35-year-old Gould was cut by the Bears in 2016 and has missed just two of his 51 field goal attempts since then. Gould is under contract to the 49ers for 2018, and they feel good knowing they have their kicker in place.