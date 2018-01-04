Ryan Shazier making progress, regaining feeling in legs, father says

Getty Images

A month after Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a serious spinal injury, his father says he is making progress.

Vernon Shazier told WPXI that Ryan is regaining feeling in his legs. Vernon still believes his son will play football again.

“He’s making progress daily,” Vernon Shazier said. “He’s a long ways from where he was Monday night when he was laying on the field.”

Although Vernon Shazier declined to offer more specifics about the nature of Ryan’s improvement, citing Ryan’s wish for privacy, he expressed optimism.

“He’s much better,” Vernon said, “but we’ve agreed to keep his progress private until he’s ready to share where he’s at.”

Shazier has attended Steelers practices and a game, in a wheelchair.