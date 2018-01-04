Saints place Garrett Griffin on injured reserve, re-sign John Phillips

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints placed tight end Garrett Griffin on injured reserve on Wednesday and re-signed tight end John Phillips.

According to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Griffin was dealing with a foot injury that led to his move to IR.

Phillips had been waived by the Saints Friday ahead of the team’s regular season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The nine-year veteran had appeared in just one games for the Saints so far this season.

Griffin appeared in three games for New Orleans after spending all of 2016 and most of this season on the team’s practice squad. He recorded one catch for four yards.