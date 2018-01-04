Sean McVay leads Rams to the playoffs at age 31, youngest in NFL history

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2018, 4:58 PM EST
On December 21, 1969 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, a 33-year-old coach named John Madden led his Oakland Raiders to a 56-7 blowout victory over the Houston Oilers in a first-round playoff game. On that day, Madden became the youngest playoff coach ever.

Forty-eight years later, the 31-year-old Rams coach Sean McVay will break Madden’s record when he leads his team against the Falcons on Saturday.

McVay became the youngest coach in NFL history when the Rams hired him a year ago, so it’s not exactly breaking news that he’s also the youngest playoff coach. McVay was the first person ever to become an NFL head coach before turning 31.

The track record of young coaches before McVay wasn’t great: Of the six youngest men to become NFL head coaches before McVay — Lane Kiffin, Harland Svare, John Michelosen, Raheem Morris, David Shula and Josh McDaniels — none made the playoffs. But McVay is in the postseason in his first year, reaching the playoffs at an earlier age than any coach before him.

  1. After all the coaches who take over crappy teams and suck for years, McVay takes over a dismal team with a bust QB, no fans, and the Star DT holding out and turns them around. Right away.
    I realize the NFL wants the Rams to succeed, and they have gotten a few calls, but wow.
    Contrast this to the Browns, Bengals, Buccaneers, Lions.
    Coaching matters. Find a good one. Must not be many.

  5. The fluke year will come against the sorry Falcons, one and done. I wish one of you all believe the Rams or Goff is even a Threat. ready let the argument start, im ready. This is coming from an Eagles Fan!!

  6. “Coach of the Year” is such a useless award, usually going to either the flashy guy or the one who schmoozes the reporters the best. As many have pointed out, Chuck Noll never won the award, “just” four Lombardi Trophies.

    That’s not to put down the job McVay has done. He’s definitely turned the Rams around, and without anyone expecting it. My question is whether he can do it multiple times.

  7. There are a lot of coach of the year candidates deserving this year. You got Mike Zimmer who lost his starting and back up Qb plus his starting RB and still led them to a division title. You have Doug Pederson who has lost one of the best left tackles and his starting QB and led them to the best record in football. Doug Marrone lost his top WR and amongst many other injuries and won his division. with all that McVay hands down should be coach of the year IMO. He has completely changed the culture of a team that has been god awful for over a decade. He change a QB who many labeled a bust and turned him into one f the most efficient QB’s in the league. He took a RB who labeled last years team as a “middle school offense” and turned him into an MVP candidate. Extremely impressive.

  8. God I hope McVay and the guys blow it up and win it all. Very likable, exciting young team. Cannot wait for Saturday night. The Coliseum will be rocking.

    It speaks volumes what he was able to do with Fisher’s 7-9 squad. Coaching matters!

