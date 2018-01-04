Shad Khan heaps credit on Tom Coughlin for Jaguars resurgence

Getty Images

Jaguars owner Shad Khan praised Tom Coughlin for getting Jacksonville to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Khan was effusive in his credit for Coughlin, who he instilled as Executive Vice President of Football Operations last January.

“Tom has been a very successful coach,” Khan said. “This is a different stage for him. Can he embrace it? I think It turned out better than probably, certainly, I thought it would. And really the credit is to him.”

The Jaguars had posted just one .500 season in the previous eight seasons with just 42 victories over that span. The team fired Gus Bradley during last season and appointed Doug Marrone as interim head coach. He would get the full-time gig after the season with Coughlin being appointed with full oversight of the football operations over general manager Dave Caldwell.

“What I felt we lacked was football IQ,” Khan said. “You just can’t say, ‘Let me go to craigslist or backpage.com and get some football IQ.’ You want somebody who really has the passion, the emotion, the drive. Nobody really personifies it better than Tom Coughlin.

Jacksonville went 10-6 this season and won their division for the first time since 1999. They host the Buffalo Bills – in the playoffs for the first time since 1999 themselves – on Sunday.