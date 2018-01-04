Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Former Bills coach Marv Levy urges the team toward the “next giant step.”

The Dolphins will definitely have a different QB depth chart next year.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is excited for his playoff debut.

Taking a look at the Jets free agents.

The Ravens added a former Giants defensive back.

Despite Bengals coach Marvin Lewis’ claims of discipline, the Bengals still had more penalties than many.

The Browns have to wonder where they stack up among the worst teams of all time.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell says they’re healthy now, which leaves no excuses.

Texans DE J.J. Watt has a high-profile rehab partner.

This coaching search is an early defining moment for Colts G.M. Chris Ballard.

The Jaguars know they have to contain Bills QB Tyrod Taylor.

The Titans can’t afford to be predictable this weekend.

Broncos CB Aqib Talib wants to retire in Denver. But not yet.

The Chiefs could use WR Tyreek Hill on kickoff returns this week.

The Chargers are taking a look at their future home.

A look at how Jon Gruden could impact some Raiders veterans.

The Cowboys defense may be catching up with the offense.

New Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman will have a QB decision to make.

The Eagles know they need to run to give QB Nick Foles a chance.

Washington’s offseason to-do list should begin on defense.

Some are wondering about the vision the Bears are selling during their coaching search.

Lions fans can take heart that the team has high expectations.

The Packers may need to upgrade at backup QB.

Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph hopes to be healthy for the playoffs.

The pressure is on Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Panthers QB Cam Newton is turning the page on an ugly loss to end the regular season.

Saints LT Terron Armstead was back on the practice field.

Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander earned a raise.

Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu played more snaps than any player in the league.

Rams return man Pharoh Cooper has proven valuable.

The 49ers have a plan for S Jimmie Ward.

Taking a look at the next steps for the Seahawks.