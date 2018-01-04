Todd Gurley named NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Todd Gurley‘s December was so good, he didn’t even have to play one of the games to win awards.

The Rams running back was named NFC offensive player of the month, despite taking Week 17 off to rest for the playoffs.

In the first four games of December, Gurley had 438 rushing yards, 309 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, which would have been a good stat line for five games.

Gurley also won the league’s monthly award for September, kick-starting a season which saw the Rams surprise people from start to finish.