Todd Haley: New Year’s Eve situation a “non-issue”

Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley met with the media on Thursday for the first time since he was injured after reportedly being shoved to the ground outside a bar on New Year’s Eve.

Haley returned to work on Wednesday and didn’t address the specifics of the situation, which Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports left him hospitalized for two days with “a shattered pelvis and badly bruised left side.” He did say that it would not keep him from focusing on the task at hand.

“A few nights ago unfortunately I was in a situation,” Haley said. “The situation, though not of my doing, has been made clear to me by the Steelers that it is a non-issue to both the team and the Steelers organization. My sole focus is on preparing for next week’s playoff game, so it won’t be addressed further.”

Steelers players agreed with Haley about the “situation” not being something that would throw them off stride as they get ready for a game in the divisional round of the playoffs.