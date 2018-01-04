Tyreek Hill could see extra duty as kickoff returner

Getty Images

With injuries to De'Anthony Thomas and Akeem Hunt, the Chiefs need a kickoff returner for Saturday. Kansas City, though, has one of the NFL’s best kickoff returners as a backup plan if it so chooses.

“Put Tyreek [Hill] back there,” special teams coach Dave Toub said of his options, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Hill averaged 27.4 yards per return with one touchdown on 14 kickoff returns last season as a rookie. The Chiefs took him off kickoff return duties when he became a starting receiver this season.

Toub said Hill would have scored “maybe two touchdowns” on kickoff returns this season.

Demarcus Robinson and Charcandrick West are other options, but West has returned only two kickoffs in his career and Robinson has never returned a kickoff.