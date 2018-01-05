Agent who represents Brady and Garoppolo: “Don’t believe everything you read”

Getty Images

Agent Don Yee is caught squarely in the middle of this morning’s ESPN story about the inner workings of the Patriots and their big personalities.

As the agent for both quarterback Tom Brady and since-traded backup Jimmy Garoppolo, he’s in a position to offer insight few others are.

Via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Yee urged caution with the Seth Wickersham report, not quite going #fakenews but leaning in that direction.

“I don’t really know what to say,” Yee said. “It’s tough to have a response since it didn’t appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don’t believe everything you read.”

Of course, the absence of on-the-record quotes doesn’t mean the story isn’t true. And Yee has a vested interest in keeping the band together, just as he did maximizing Garoppolo’s earning potential.