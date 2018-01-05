All-Pro voting has some clues about MVP

The NFL’s MVP won’t be announced until the night before the Super Bowl. For now, the only clues as to who will win it come from the All-Pro team.

The same 50 media members who vote on the All-Pro team vote on the MVP and other postseason awards, so the same thinking that shaped their All-Pro voting will surely influence their thoughts on MVP.

First, cross Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz off the list. Though he finished with more touchdown passes than Tom Brady, and despite the fact that Wentz’s value was highlighted by his absence from his team’s last three games, Brady got 47 of the All-Pro votes at quarterback. Wentz got two.

Second, Rams running back Todd Gurley and Steelers receiver Antonio Brown are viable contenders. Gurley got 46 votes at tailback (he also received one vote at the “flex” position), and Brown was the only unanimous selection, appearing on all 50 ballots.

But since the MVP often is a quarterback award, Brady remains the favorite. We’ll know the answer in 29 days, at a time when most of the focus will be on the Super Bowl, with maybe a little on the new class of Hall of Famers.

  4. It would be hard to argue with either a Brady or Gurley selection. AB is the best WR in the league but it would be hard to accept him as the league MVP when he isn’t the MVP on his own team, that would be Bell.

  5. teal379 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:47 pm
    David Baktiari is an All-Pro but not selected to the pro bowl – figure that out….
    ——–
    Not hard to figure out. Fans vote for the Pro Bowl and base their votes based off of the uniforms players wear and nothing else. Fans are not very objective. They vote for who they like the most instead of who the best players are.

    Everyone has an opinon. Not everyone has an informed opinion.

  7. Too bad AB got hurt in the Pats game. He’s probly looking at 115 catches,1700+ receiving yards, and possibly being the difference in the Pats/Steelers game.

  8. MVP is about as important and fair as the Heisman voting. Who really cares what the opinion of 50 selected voters are.Let the people (fans) decide.

  9. ^^

    Yeah, kinda like The Patriots being without Edelman, Hightower, Mitchell et al. Injuries affect every team.

  10. Mike Florio Says:
    First, cross Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz off the list. Though he finished with more touchdown passes than Tom Brady, and despite the fact that Wentz’s value was highlighted by his absence from his team’s last three games, Brady got 47 of the All-Pro votes at quarterback. Wentz got two.
    ——————-
    Mike, I would simply respond this way – in the Super Bowl, with the game on the line, who would you rather have as your QB?

  12. commentawaitingdeletion says:

    January 5, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    It would be hard to argue with either a Brady or Gurley selection. AB is the best WR in the league but it would be hard to accept him as the league MVP when he isn’t the MVP on his own team, that would be Bell.
    ——————————————————————————

    Don’t let the fact that the Steelers players voted Antonio Brown as the team MVP enter into your logic. You obviously know more about the team than the players do.

  13. teal379 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:47 pm
    David Baktiari is an All-Pro but not selected to the pro bowl – figure that out….
    ——————————–
    This is what packer fans are reduced to.
    Whining that a second team all pro isn’t in the pro bowl,

    I guess it’s better than whining that Rodgers wasn’t named to something.

