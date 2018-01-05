AP announces 2017 All-Pro teams

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2018, 12:57 PM EST
The Associated Press has announced this year’s selections for their All-Pro team and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the easiest selection for the voters.

Brown was this year’s only unanimous selection to the first team. It is the fourth straight year that Brown, who had 101 catches for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns, has made the first team and he also has one second team selection.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was also voted to the first team, earning him $2.5 million in contract incentives. Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell‘s strong season was recognized by selection to the first team as an edge rusher and the second team as an interior lineman. Rams wide receiver Pharoh Cooper also made both teams for his work as a kickoff and punt returner while Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes was  voted to the first team as a corner and the second team as a defensive back.

Two rookies were selected to the first team on the basis of their special teams work. Jamal Agnew of the Lions is the punt returner and Cardinals safety Budda Baker was chosen as the top special teams player. Saints running back Alvin Kamara made the second team offense.

The entire first and second teams are below:

First Team Offense

Quarterback – Tom Brady, Patriots

Running Back – Todd Gurley, Rams

Flex – Le’Veon Bell, Steelers

Tight End – Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Wide Receivers – Antonio Brown, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

Left Tackle – Andrew Whitworth, Rams

Right Tackle – Lane Johnson, Eagles

Left Guard – Andrew Norwell, Panthers

Right Guard – David DeCastro, Steelers

Center – Jason Kelce, Eagles

First Team Defense

Edge Rushers – Calais Campbell, Jaguars; Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior Linemen – Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Steelers

Linebackers – Chandler Jones, Cardinals; Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Cornerbacks – Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Safeties – Kevin Byard, Titans; Harrison Smith, Vikings

Defensive Back – Darius Slay, Lions

First Team Special Teams

Punter – Johnny Hekker, Rams

Kicker – Greg Zuerlein, Rams

Kick Returner – Pharoh Cooper, Rams

Returner – Jamal Agnew, Lions

Special Teamer – Budda Baker, Cardinals

Second Team Offense

Quarterback – Carson Wentz, Eagles

Running Back – Le’Veon Bell, Steelers

Flex – Alvin Kamara, Saints

Tight End – Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Wide Receivers – Julio Jones, Falcons; Adam Thielen, Vikings

Left Tackle – David Bakhtiari, Packers

Right Tackle – Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs, and Daryl Williams, Panthers

Left Guard – Rodger Saffold, Rams

Right Guard – Zach Martin, Cowboys

Center – Alex Mack, Falcons

Second Team Defense

Edge Rushers – Everson Griffen, Vikings; DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

Interior Linemen – Fletcher Cox, Eagles; Calais Campbell, Jaguars

Linebackers – Von Miller, Broncos; C.J. Mosley, Ravens; Telvin Smith, Jaguars

Cornerbacks – Casey Hayward, Chargers; A. J. Bouye, Jaguars

Safeties – Earl Thomas, Seahawks; Micah Hyde, Bills

Defensive Back – Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Second Team Special Teams

Punter – Brett Kern, Titans

Placekicker – Justin Tucker, Ravens

Kick Returner – Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

Punt Returner – Pharoh Cooper, Rams

Special Teamer – Matthew Slater, Patriots

21 responses to “AP announces 2017 All-Pro teams

  1. How has Xavier Rhodes made the first and second team All-Pro?

    Also… so chuffed for Harrison Smith finally getting the notice and credit he so richly deserves.

  2. Good for Byard & H Smith. Maybe the 2 best safeties in the league (shoutout to E Thomas) & got snubbed for Pro Bowl. But both get 1st team All Pro. Obviously we all know the Pro Bowl is a joke but this just further proves it.

  4. So….Harrison Smith of the Vikings was selected First-Team All-Pro, as one of the two best safeties in the entire NFL
    Yet wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl in the NFC??

    Lol
    Harrison Smith will be one of the finalists for DOP and is a stud defender

  5. Quarterback – Tom Brady, Patriots

    Brady – 47 votes
    Wentz – 2 votes
    Wilson – 1 vote

    —-
    Anyone still doubt Brady is MVP? LOL.

  8. chiefsfolife says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Gronk over Kelce although Kelce’s stats were better overall. Yeah, okay. This stuff is a joke!
    ______________
    Gronk is a 10 out of 10 as a Tight End blocker whereas Kelce is barely a 7. The game is more than just individual stats.

  9. chiefsfolife says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    Gronk over Kelce although Kelce’s stats were better overall. Yeah, okay. This stuff is a joke!

    —.

    Get over
    Gronk is better
    Better pass catcher
    Better blocker

  10. Harrison Smith is first team All Pro, but doesn’t make the Pro Bowl. This is all the proof I need that the Pro Bowl is officially a joke. Shut it down.

  12. Punter – Brett Kern, Titans


    Yeah. Any punter that can nail an average of 0.3 yards short of 50 yards a punt the whole season… that’s impressive.

  15. chiefsfolife says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:02 pm
    NFL’s leading rusher didn’t make the All-Pro squad. Good call guys!
    ———
    No doubt Hunt was solid this year but the guy got 75% of his all purpose yards in like 5 games and then disappeared, along with most of the Chiefs, during their putrid mid season slide. He got back on track toward the end and helped them grab the division but he was not as impactful as Gurley, Bell or Kamara on the season as a whole.

  17. chiefsfolife says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    Gronk over Kelce although Kelce’s stats were better overall. Yeah, okay. This stuff is a joke!

    —————————————————————————————-
    Gronk is a road grader as a blocker, Kelce, not so much. Kelce is a big receiver, not a true tight end.

  18. chiefsfolife says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    Gronk over Kelce although Kelce’s stats were better overall.
    —-
    They are? Gronk had more yards, more first downs, and more yards per catch and means a lot more to the Patriots offense than Kelce does to the Chiefs.

    Gronk is the better TE anyway, period.

  20. chiefsfolife says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    Gronk over Kelce although Kelce’s stats were better overall. Yeah, okay. This stuff is a joke!
    ***********************************************************
    Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, would rank Kelce ahead of Gronk.

