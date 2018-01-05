AP announces 2017 All-Pro teams

The Associated Press has announced this year’s selections for their All-Pro team and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the easiest selection for the voters.
Brown was this year’s only unanimous selection to the first team. It is the fourth straight year that Brown, who had 101 catches for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns, has made the first team and he also has one second team selection.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was also voted to the first team, earning him $2.5 million in contract incentives. Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell‘s strong season was recognized by selection to the first team as an edge rusher and the second team as an interior lineman. Rams wide receiver Pharoh Cooper also made both teams for his work as a kickoff and punt returner while Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes was voted to the first team as a corner and the second team as a defensive back.
Two rookies were selected to the first team on the basis of their special teams work. Jamal Agnew of the Lions is the punt returner and Cardinals safety Budda Baker was chosen as the top special teams player. Saints running back Alvin Kamara made the second team offense.
The entire first and second teams are below:
First Team Offense
Quarterback – Tom Brady, Patriots
Running Back – Todd Gurley, Rams
Flex – Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
Tight End – Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Wide Receivers – Antonio Brown, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Left Tackle – Andrew Whitworth, Rams
Right Tackle – Lane Johnson, Eagles
Left Guard – Andrew Norwell, Panthers
Right Guard – David DeCastro, Steelers
Center – Jason Kelce, Eagles
First Team Defense
Edge Rushers – Calais Campbell, Jaguars; Cameron Jordan, Saints
Interior Linemen – Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Steelers
Linebackers – Chandler Jones, Cardinals; Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Cornerbacks – Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
Safeties – Kevin Byard, Titans; Harrison Smith, Vikings
Defensive Back – Darius Slay, Lions
First Team Special Teams
Punter – Johnny Hekker, Rams
Kicker – Greg Zuerlein, Rams
Kick Returner – Pharoh Cooper, Rams
Returner – Jamal Agnew, Lions
Special Teamer – Budda Baker, Cardinals
Second Team Offense
Quarterback – Carson Wentz, Eagles
Running Back – Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
Flex – Alvin Kamara, Saints
Tight End – Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Wide Receivers – Julio Jones, Falcons; Adam Thielen, Vikings
Left Tackle – David Bakhtiari, Packers
Right Tackle – Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs, and Daryl Williams, Panthers
Left Guard – Rodger Saffold, Rams
Right Guard – Zach Martin, Cowboys
Center – Alex Mack, Falcons
Second Team Defense
Edge Rushers – Everson Griffen, Vikings; DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys
Interior Linemen – Fletcher Cox, Eagles; Calais Campbell, Jaguars
Linebackers – Von Miller, Broncos; C.J. Mosley, Ravens; Telvin Smith, Jaguars
Cornerbacks – Casey Hayward, Chargers; A. J. Bouye, Jaguars
Safeties – Earl Thomas, Seahawks; Micah Hyde, Bills
Defensive Back – Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
Second Team Special Teams
Punter – Brett Kern, Titans
Placekicker – Justin Tucker, Ravens
Kick Returner – Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
Punt Returner – Pharoh Cooper, Rams
Special Teamer – Matthew Slater, Patriots