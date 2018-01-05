Belichick, Brady, Kraft: We stand united

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2018, 11:06 AM EST
Getty Images

An article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN centered around reported rifts inside the Patriots organization has generated a lot of reaction around the football world on Friday.

That reaction now includes one from the three men at the center of those purported rifts. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady released a joint statement through the team pushing back at the article’s notion that their long run together could be coming to an end because of friction behind the scenes.

“For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united.”

The Patriots will be back at work next week in preparation for the divisional round of the playoffs and there are sure to be questions about the ESPN article. Patriots history says it’s a good bet that most, if not all, will be answered by pointing to this statement as the team’s word on the matter.

  1. As a Bills fan I can still see how desperate and embarrassing this is on behalf of ESPN keeping Garrapolo till the trade deadline then getting something better than the third round comp is clearly the smart move that Belichick would make on his on free will.

    ESPN is desperate and dying and this is just sad.

  10. Seems obvious that one of the two QB’s had to eventually go and Belichick preference was moving Brady. It is time for Brady to join Bledsoe and Kosar for the moving out part, better for Bill to be one year early than one year late. Keeping Garrapolo was the smart move but ownership couldn’t pull the trigger.

  11. I just see this story as something that unifies and motivates this pats team. It just feels like a lot of exaggerated claims and possible false quotes from people with agendas.

  12. “We must stop a 6th Patriots ring. I know, let’s attack them personally, that never motivates them.” — ESPN brain trust

  13. For 18 years an extraordinary level of trust between coach, owner and player has let Brady get his in cash earnings while still playing under a team friendly cap number. For all the ‘Brady takes less’ nonsense the truth is he has been paid more than anyone in the history of the game not named Manning and that includes the supposedly (but not really) greedy Drew Brees. Brady has never played the last year of a contract and his deals are routinely redone (and a bonus given) with a couple of years left on them. The team has felt comfortable paying him up front and trusting him to do the right thing. In turn he has trusted the team to take care of him on the next deal as well. That type of faith doesn’t just evaporate and it was on display again when Garoppolo was traded. If it weren’t for Brady’s suspension and Garoppolo being showcased for a couple of games thereby creating a demand for him, Jimmy G would have been extended and he’d still be in Foxborough. Those are verifiable facts, everything else is just talk.

  14. For some reason, I suspect this is just the result Belichick wanted. This puts the TB12 faction on notice that things are noticed. Puts TB on notice that things are noticed, puts Craft in a position to say stop it if it is going on and puts himself back in complete control with no more of this distraction going forward.

  19. For them to put out a joint statement based on one article, there’s definitely something going on. In the past there have been articles talking about players, coaches, management having rifts or conflicts and they don’t say anything or they ignore it. Can’t help but think this statement is just trying to do damage control, but unfortunately it’s out there.

    The funny thing is Pats fans were saying on THESE boards not too long ago that Belichick should just cut Brady and keep Garoppolo and keep the success train going, so it’s funny that they overreact after an article about discourse.

  20. LOL at joint statement. This is all Kraft, with a bit of Brady (and his quack body coach) both protecting thier brand.
    You really think the notorious and infamously curt Belichek would bother suddenly responding to media reports, when he hasn’t for years?

  28. codylaws says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:17 am
    Hear me when I say this, the patriots will never win another super bowl
    —————————–
    and you’ll be no where to be found when they do. You’re a real rebel.

  30. Wasn’t this the same writer who gave us the warm gatorade allegations? It’s too bad no one is ever willing to be identified in his well-sourced articles.

  31. I think your going to have egos and strong personalities, so I can see thier being discourse like every organization goes through. And with success that gets amplified.

    But with this Guerrero guy involved and climbing to the level he has in the organization over the past years, allowed initially because its placating Brady, but now turned into players deciding where to get treated and all that, and this guy telling Brady you can play until 50 if you just stretch better and Tom believing everything this guy says, must drive a football guy like Belichek nuts to have to deal with when trying to run a tight ship.

  32. Sports Illustrated just came out with an article, and it is quite along the same lines. Patriots fans can cry Fake News all they want – that’s just shooting the messenger. There is smoke, if not fire.

  33. I’m sure over a 16 year relationship there were rifts, arguments, disagreements, etc. It would be unnatural if there wasn’t. There may or may not be one now. For now, the Patriots have one focus. And that’s to win next week. Any other business will be put off until the offseason.

  34. When will ESPN talk about the real news, the cheater Aaron Rodgers and his over-inflated footballs?

  38. On a related note… why does the NFL refuse to release the PSI numbers they collected in the 2015 season? 🙂

    #IKnowWhy
    #PatriotHaterWontLikeTheAnswer

  39. Seems obvious that one of the two QB’s had to eventually go and Belichick preference was moving Brady. It is time for Brady to join Bledsoe and Kosar for the moving out part, better for Bill to be one year early than one year late. Keeping Garrapolo was the smart move but ownership couldn’t pull the trigger.
    —————————————————————–
    I usually agree with this…except for HOF QBs that are still producing at the highest level. There is no metric on quality that shows Brady is ‘done’…or even close to it. This isn’t Farve winding down, or Montana with questionable health. This is a QB that is most likely going to win the MVP. JG10 may end up being great. TB12 is already great and poised to win another and be the best player in the league. In Bill we trust, he will find another replacement.
    I do think that Kraft and Belechick had this year circled on the calendar–Brady retires, Bill retires, JG10 and one of the coordinators take over and the dynasty continues. Brady beating the odds threw this plan off. But, like the Pats do, they will adjust and make a new plan.

  40. We should thank the dysfunction that is ESPN…The rest of the teams in the playoffs may as well make their post season plans now…btw, when is espn going to tell us the real story behind the Skinner resignation?

  41. My favorite part of the story is when Wickersham says “Someone in the building said…”

    I guess he’s looking for answers from the janitor? lawl

  42. Hot take here: From an unnamed source, Brady was able to smooth over the tensions by giving everyone a copy of his book and a 30 day trial at TB12 to learn how to live forever and never feel pain.

  44. I wonder if BSPN will make a mini series ala “The Bronx is Burning” to mirror the Patriots?

  45. Remember that story about how Seattle was in shambles and everyone was pointing fingers, then Carroll and everyone came out and denied…..look at them now.

    Of course the Patriots are going to deny this, what did you expect, for them to just come out and say “Yup, it’s all true!!!”. Maybe they will blame a lowly employee, claim his nickname in the organization was the whistle blower and he can come up missing after all of this like previous employees with ridiculous nicknames have.

  46. exinsidetrader says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:10 am
    ESPN has the same credibility as CNN — NONE!..
    ————————————

    It could be worse. CNN could have the same credibility as Fox News which is well less than NONE!

  48. joestemme says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:24 am
    Sports Illustrated just came out with an article, and it is quite along the same lines. Patriots fans can cry Fake News all they want – that’s just shooting the messenger. There is smoke, if not fire.
    ———

    Yes, SI and every other sports network is “reporting” the same garbage. Go read those reports. They are all regurgitating the report by WickerSHAM. It’s what sports reporters do these days, talk about what someone else said unsubstantiated.

  49. If history has taught us anything, it’s that making the Patriots angry may not be the best idea. Spygate Led to the undefeated regular-season, and deflate gate lead to a Super Bowl win. Anybody who bet on a team other than the patriots to win the Super Bowl before the story broke may want to consider hedging at this point

  50. Can you believe the Patriots are about to win 6 rings in almost a third of the time it took the Pittsburgh Steelers to do so? WOW!

    It’s GREAT to be a World Champion Patriots fan! It’s GREAT to be king!

    🙂

  51. Non-issue.
    I think age is more of an issue. Brady, while still a top QB is showing some age. And the team is not as talented as in the past. Still is favored to get to the SB.
    Reminds me of the 60’s Packers and 70’s Steelers (yes I am that old) at the end of their respective runs. Maybe not the most talented and age starting to show but the old pros managed to make one last run to a title.
    Don’t count them out.

  52. ESPN just gave Pats a bigger chip to play with on its shoulder. Things like this seem to get Pats to focus more on winning. A theory: Looks like Bob K. and Bill B. Were being “a good partner” to the League with Jimmy G trade and the loooming DC/OC coaching departures. The League, as a whole, would eventually further suffer economically if Pats continued dominance for the next decade. No one, outside NE, want to see Pats win for eternity. This way a big market SF has the opportunity to shine again after many years, and Jimmy will get to thrive as he deserves potentially turning into a new poster QB for the League. The big markets produce more money for the League so all the others teams will make more through revenue sharing if there is a good and exciting team in a big market.

  53. lukedunphysscienceproject says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:38 am
    If history has taught us anything, it’s that making the Patriots angry may not be the best idea. Spygate Led to the undefeated regular-season, and deflate gate lead to a Super Bowl win. Anybody who bet on a team other than the patriots to win the Super Bowl before the story broke may want to consider hedging at this point

    ————————-

    The cheating by the Giants before SB 42 with the Walkthrough tape lie came so late, that it did catch them off guard on the eve of the SB.

    The players admitted that later.

    Pats rallied around the Spygate and Deflategate lies, yes.

    They’ll rally around this, too.

  54. So they respond and that confirms it? But if they remained silent that same commenter would say the silence confirms it.

  56. MosiTatupu30 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:18 am
    If ESPN insists on making up fake news could they at least make it original.

    —————-

    Why stop now, though? There are morons everywhere who believe what they say.

  57. jamaltimore says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:27 am
    Please lose this postseason. I can’t take the tres amigos any longer.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Baltimore done in by Andy Dalton. Go hibernate h8ter.

  58. The temptation to take a bite of that poisonous apple of hope is so real it drips of the sweet nectar from the tears of 31 fan bases!

    It will end people. It will end. Just not today!

  60. ESPN is a sinking ship, trying desperately to stay afloat. This story and the timing of it is proof. If any of it is true, so be it. All good things must come to an end. However, I believe we will see an angry team in the playoffs, Brady in particular. We’ve all seen what happens to other teams when Brady is angry.

  62. Bill Belichick @realBillBelichick
    I authorized Zero access to the Patriots (actually turned ESPN down many times) for author of phony article! I never spoke to them for article. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at their past and watch what happens to them and Sloppy Seth!

    🙂

  63. Kraft putting out damage control pronto on this one. He dreads the thought of the Pats reverting back to the pre-Belichick/Brady era when the team was, from a results/success standpoint, another version of the Cincinnati Bengals. Can’t blame him.

Leave a Reply

