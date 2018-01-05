Bills fans donate $50,000 to Tyler Boyd’s youth football league

Getty Images

Bills fans have generously donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Andy Dalton‘s foundation after the Bengals quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown pass that knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs and put the Bills in. Now Bills fans are adding support to a charity close to the receiver who caught the touchdown pass.

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd wrote on Twitter that he would like to raise money to support the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association, where he played his youth football.

“You guys are donating to a youth football organization that I grew up playing in and would mean so much to me if I can help improve structure new equipment, travel arrangements etc. Not only the football organization where I grew up but many more,” Boyd wrote.

Boyd initially said he hoped to raise $20,000, but when grateful Bills fans blew past that, he changed the goal to $50,000. It’s now gone past that, too, with $52,242 raised as of early Friday morning.