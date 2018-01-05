Bills send Bengals chicken wings for assist in ending playoff drought

Getty Images

As a gesture of appreciation, fans of the Buffalo Bills have been donating en masse to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation to thank the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback for his contributions in ending the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought.

The Bills are now showing their appreciation as well to the Bengals for their victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week that earned Buffalo the No. 6 seed in the AFC and their first playoff appearance since 1999. The team sending nearly 1,500 wings and more from Duff’s Famous Wings in Buffalo to Bengals headquarters in Cincinnati as thanks for their assistance last weekend.

Our friends at Duff’s are hitting the road to Cincinnati tonight with:

1440 wings

90 lbs of celery

30 lbs of carrots

6 gallons of blue cheese

9 gallons of Duff’s wing sauce

And a TON of thank you’s from Buffalo! #GoBills See you soon, @Bengals! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018

Dalton’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds remaining gave the Bengals a 31-27 victory over Baltimore that knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs and gave Buffalo the elusive playoff berth they desired.

The Bills had owned the longest streak in the NFL between playoff appearances before sneaking in the back door with Cincinnati’s win last week.