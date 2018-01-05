Brian Gutekunst up for Packers G.M. interview Friday

Getty Images

The Packers will continue to make their way through in-house candidates to succeed Ted Thompson as the team’s General Manager on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst will interview for the job. Director of football operations Eliot Wolf interviewed for the job on Thursday and vice president of football administration Russ Ball rounds out the trio of current employees up for a promotion.

Gutekunst has worked for the Packers for the last 19 seasons. He interviewed for the 49ers G.M. job last year before ultimately withdrawing his name from consideration and signing a new deal with the Packers. He’s also been mentioned as a candidate for the Texans General Manager opening created when Rick Smith stepped away from the team this week.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that he’s involved in the search process for the new General Manager and said that he needs to “fit together” with whoever takes over Thompson’s responsibilities.