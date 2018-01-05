Brian Gutekunst up for Packers G.M. interview Friday

January 5, 2018
The Packers will continue to make their way through in-house candidates to succeed Ted Thompson as the team’s General Manager on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst will interview for the job. Director of football operations Eliot Wolf interviewed for the job on Thursday and vice president of football administration Russ Ball rounds out the trio of current employees up for a promotion.

Gutekunst has worked for the Packers for the last 19 seasons. He interviewed for the 49ers G.M. job last year before ultimately withdrawing his name from consideration and signing a new deal with the Packers. He’s also been mentioned as a candidate for the Texans General Manager opening created when Rick Smith stepped away from the team this week.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that he’s involved in the search process for the new General Manager and said that he needs to “fit together” with whoever takes over Thompson’s responsibilities.

  5. Why is McCarthy involved in the search?

    This is backwards. The new GM has the power to fire McCarthy.

    Employees shouldn’t have a say in who replaces their boss.

    But this is GB and there isn’t much common sense used there.

  6. Whichever candidate can demonstrate an ability to assess healthy talent is the guy. Ted had some good hits but his overall hit rate was about 65%, in my opinion.

  8. Small-brained people have a very difficult time understanding the business side of the NFL. If you’re not financially sound and able to manage the cap in conjunction with the one or two or three super high salaries every team deals with, you’ll never be in a year-in and year-out competitive position.

    I think the biggest factor in the Packers contending but coming up short in eight of the last nine seasons is the game-changing talent expected from Ted’s drafts never materialized. Late rounders abound, but game-changers……..not so good.

    Fix that.

  9. Why not make McCarthy the G.M. and hire a new coach. The current front office/personnel operation was exposed when Aaron Rodgers went down. Obviously, coaching wasn’t the reason the Packers had been winning, and the front office hadn’t put together a good enough roster to be able to compete without the greatest QB in the world covering up all their mistakes. If you want to go outside for a G.M., I’d be looking at Minnesota. They’ve put on a clinic of how to run a football organization. Or completely go outside the box and interview Chris Spielman.

  12. Not a good sign. If they hire in-house means they’ll suck as usual.

  13. Ball has been a huge part of the very-successful cap management but I’m hoping for Elliot Wolf. He’s been doing this for over 20 years, at only 35 years old, and has learned from his father and Ted Thompson. One would think (hope) he’s learned from both of them as he’s watched how the league, it’s cap structure and player acquisition have all changed over the years.

    That’s generally true, but not always, because the Packers have been competitive for the last several years with no discernible talent outside of the quarterback.

    I’ve also heard from either you or your ilk that any team with a great quarterback will fall off the face of the earth when that quarterback gets hurt because the high salary he demands prevents the team from acquiring other good players.

    I agree 100%. I want an enthusiastic youngblood with hands-on experience, millennial instincts, and innovative skill-sets, not some retread. Keep Ball for the money management side of things.

