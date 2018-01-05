Bryce Petty hopes to stay with Jets in 2018

Getty Images

Bryce Petty has started games at quarterback for the Jets in each of the last two seasons and he’d like a chance to make it three in a row in 2018.

Petty took over as the team’s starter in 2017 after Josh McCown broke his left hand and the Jets opted to keep playing him over Christian Hackenberg despite generally unimpressive performances. Petty, who has a year left on his rookie deal, hopes that means he has a chance to return next season, but knows that it’s far from guaranteed.

“I try not to put too much thought into things that I can’t control,” Petty said, via the New York Daily News. “Hopefully it’s here. I want to be here. But if it’s not, that’s okay too. It’s a business. Everybody understands that.”

McCown is set to be a free agent in March and the Jets figure to explore re-signing him along with all other corners of the quarterback market. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see multiple additions at quarterback when all is said and done, and that would probably leave Petty to seek his fortune elsewhere.