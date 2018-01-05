Could Belichick leave the Patriots after the season?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
If only half of the article from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham hits the vicinity of the bull’s-eye, questions should be asked about the future in New England of not only Tom Brady but also Bill Belichick.

Eighteen years ago Thursday, Belichick ended his blink-and-you-missed-it tenure in New York by writing on a napkin that he resigns as “HC of the NYJ.” Will he soon be resigning as HC of the NEP?

If, as the report suggests, owner Robert Kraft has begun to meddle with the roster after years of not doing so, would Belichick decide to move on to a team where it would be like it was in past years? If Belichick was forced to trade Jimmy Garoppolo (or if Belichick simply got the impression he was being pushed in that direction), maybe Belichick decides that the time has come to try to become the first coach to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

Depending on the terms of Belichick’s contract (terms that no one ever seems to know), Belichick likely will be eligible to leave only if he’s traded. And if his deal does indeed extend beyond the current season (it would be the shock of the century if it doesn’t), the Patriots would never let him walk away without compensation.

Whatever the compensation would be, it would be worth it. And the team that should be making the phone call to the Patriots is the Giants.

Of all the other teams in the NFL that Belichick would coach, the Giants surely are at the top of the short list. And they currently are looking for a coach.

Apart from what it would cost to get Belichick (again, worth it), new G.M. Dave Gettleman would have to be willing to give up much of the power he secured barely a week ago. Quite possibly, Gettleman would have to be willing to walk away, if Belichick wants someone else in the spot of primary shopping-cart attendant for the guy who cooks the meal and buys the groceries.

The joint statement from three main figures in this situation would seem to foreclose any type of divorce. After all, owner Robert Kraft told PFT Live last March that he hopes Belichick remains with the Patriots into his 80s.

Although people do indeed change over time, it’s hard to imagine Belichick, Brady, and Kraft making it for 17 years only to have it all collapse so quickly and dramatically. While the end is surely coming soon, the goal undoubtedly remains having a peaceful and orderly transition to a new quarterback in the short term and, at some point down the road, to a new coach.

40 responses to “Could Belichick leave the Patriots after the season?

  4. Belichick has said he does not want to be coaching in his 70’s, and he is well on his way to that age, so I don’t think any teams want to pony up two 1st round picks, which would be the minimum to get Belichick.

  5. What makes me sick is that this ESPN article and all this “beginning of the end” nonsense virtually guarantees that the Patriots will win the next three Super Bowls.

  6. I’m definitely a homer, but even if I weren’t I would have trouble believing that Kraft, after all this time of leaving all football decisions to BB, would all of a sudden pull rank – especially given the lessons learned with Parcells in the 90’s.

  7. This is his last run with the Patriots. Somewhere deep inside of Belicheat that pokes him is the fact that people will always ask themselves is “Was it Brady or Belicheat?” And being the egomaniac, he is going to want to prove it somewhere else that he could win without Brady.

  10. When Bill Belichick does decide to move on from coaching, the NFL should try to persuade him to become a coaching consultant that teaches teams his magic of identifying and developing talent. I’m not a Patriots fan but I think Bill Belichick is the greatest coach this league has ever had and the league as a whole could benefit from his wisdom.

  12. It would be fun to watch the same trolls that bash BB/TB12 each time they are mentioned jump for joy if their favorite team was in the running for BB or TB12.

  13. Belichicks hero was Paul Brown. Does Kraft for Belichick? No. does Belichick think going to the Bengals was great for Brown or his legacy? no. Will Belichick retire? Maybe will Belichick go to another team? Hell no

  14. It will all come out eventually. All the lies, cheating, everything. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

    I’m sure Brady doesn’t want BB to leave, he along with anyone who’s not a Patriot homer know’s who to thank for all of his success over his career. Why do you think they are still a top 5 team without Brady playing QB….Just imagine how good they would be with Jimmy G, now that would be scary.

  18. Why exactly? Drama generation for drama generations sake?

    This whole thing reeks of almost nothing, and comes from dubious sources. ESPN is not an organization that can think straight. You see their idiotic and ignorant rants on TV all the time. Devoid of reality.

    I’ve thought both Belichick and Brady are year by year. I’ve thought just about any situation in the world where successful people are, there is some low level drama.

    Sometimes this stuff blows up. But I don’t see it blowing up. I see ESPN trying to make this story blow up.

    Seems like no one cares. Patriots put something out. NFL fans don’t care.

    Why is there this huge deal about this, and not what happened in NY? Giants literally fired their head coach right after benching their QB Eli.

    That’s a bigger story. But guess what, it’s not a big story.

    Hey, I’d love for him to leave and join my team, either one. But it’s not going to happen.

    These guys are going to break up a good thing to spite each other?

    The Giants would be on his short list? Why? They’re dog crap and their old QB sucks.

  19. Imagine what Jimmy Haslan would offer to give Bill the chance to clean up his legacy in Cleveland.

  20. I remember Bradshaw being interviewed on at the Pro Bowl after the 79 season and how he was tired because of the pressure of everyone expecting them to win the title again.
    Dealing with the expectations of everyone, from the fan base, media and the teams own management.
    When everyone is gunning for you it can ware you out. Maybe Bill is just ready to do something that doesn’t feel like the weight of the world is on him.

  23. I absolutely love the “pot stirring”……
    Because we ALL know how “distractions: end up when they are during a Patriots Super Bowl Run!

    Go Pats!!

  24. He can come coach the Titans, where they already have a former Patriots employee as GM. Also Belichick was born in Nashville and has been spotted spending time in the area before. Hey, one can dream….

  25. people talk about Bill and the Giants…a little background:

    1) Bill called fellow Bostonian and GM Dave Gettleman about pursuing JIM SCHWARTZ, Belichick’s scouting guy in Cleveland, because he wants Josh to be the HCIW.

    2) In case josh left for a different job or the giants job, Belichick called old friend Nick Saban about Brian Daboll possibly becoming the OC in case Josh Left. If Brian said no, Chad O’Shea would get promoted.

  26. Bill is as good as gone. I understand Kraft’s feelings on wanting the GOAT to remain in NE through retirement, but at the end of the day, Bill’s job is a simple win -to win. The moment Kraft took the reigns out of BB’s hands, is the moment BB ceased to be coach of the NE Patriots moving forward. As a NE fan for the past 30+ years, I was immediately disappointed to see Garoppolo traded. The move was very un-Patriot like, and seemed liked the end of an era, IMO.

  27. Who knows how much of that ESPN article is true? (I’d wager at least some of it), but it was a damn fun read. I love turmoil. And the fact that it’s the Pats makes it that much better.

    It wouldn’t shock me if they won the Superbowl and Belichick walked off into the sunset.

  28. Is it possible that Kraft is the one who’s stepping aside and his son is assuming more of a role? Jonathan is known to not be the diplomat that his father is and the atmosphere would probably change if it hasn’t already.

  31. This kind of speculation means that anything can happen at anytime. Kaep becoming commissioner of the NFL? Hey it’s possible. Anything could happen in the land of ifs.

    Browns are going 19-0 next year! You heard it hear first! Journalism

    The NY media and Goodell needed some money pumped into ESPN for the new year after another huge layoff.

  37. The feeding frenzy based on an article by the worldwide joke of sportscasting, a company that has consistently lied about the Patriots and other teams for that matter, in desperate attempts to boost ratings, is ridiculous.

  38. Of course the Kraft, Belichick, Brady triumphant will come to an end in the near future. Kraft is very old and won’t live forever, Belichick is definitely nearing retirement age, and Brady is much closer to the end than the beginning. So where’s the news?

  40. Don’t mess with success. Belichick is right. Kraft is wrong. Brady can still play, but the window is closing. Garappalo looks like the real deal potentially…Hindsight is always 20/20, and I believe that this the end for these 3 working together. The Patriots and their fans have enjoyed an unprecedented run of success over the past 17 years. An embarrassment of riches, fans of other teams drooling with jealousy to even taste a fraction of the success that this team and fan base has experienced in just a generation. This will be interesting.

