Derek Dooley leaves Cowboys for Missouri

AP

Derek Dooley said earlier this week he had not made up his mind about his future. His decision didn’t take long.

The Cowboys receivers coach, and former University of Tennessee head coach, accepted a job at the University of Missouri on Friday. He becomes the school’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, giving him more input into the offense than he had with the Cowboys.

“I’m excited for our football program,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said, via quotes distributed by the school. “Derek brings tremendous energy, knowledge and experience to our staff. He will do a great job of mentoring our student-athletes in all areas of their lives, and I know he will add great benefit and loyalty to our staff room with his experiences he’s gained over his career. His football knowledge and offensive beliefs are in line with what will make Mizzou very successful.”

Dooley, who spent five seasons with the Cowboys, becomes the latest assistant to leave Dallas.

Quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and secondary coach Joe Baker did not have their contracts renewed, and the Cowboys are letting special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia leave for Oakland to rejoin Jon Gruden.