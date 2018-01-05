ESPN ends ties with Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis

Getty Images

ESPN has severed ties with Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis after a month-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations at the NFL Network, an ESPN spokesman confirmed to PFT.

McNabb appeared on the network and co-hosted a weekend NFL show on ESPN Radio. Davis co-hosted an ESPN L.A. Radio show.

On Dec. 12, ESPN suspended the two former NFL players after a lawsuit by a former NFL Network employee named them. Jami Cantor, a wardrobe stylist, accused McNabb of sending inappropriate text messages and Davis of rubbing his body against her and making lewd comments.

The NFL Network suspended former players Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans pending an investigation into the allegations made against them by Cantor.

Former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger was suspended by the Bill Simmons Media Group, where Weinberger serves as president.