ESPN Patriots story hits on players day off

While the football world will be talking all day (all weekend) about ESPN’s look at the inner workings of the Patriots organization, the Patriots themselves apparently won’t be saying much.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, players are off today, and there is no scheduled media access at Gillette Stadium.

That creates a vacuum which is going to be filled by discussions of Seth Wickersham’s reporting, and the team didn’t add much to that either. And by the time the team talks about, they can go straight to “We’re onto _______.”

The team’s only on-the-record response to specific questions posed by Wickersham was that there were “several inaccuracies and multiple examples given that absolutely did not occur.” The Patriots did not specify what those inaccuracies were.

And while many of their own fans (along with the rest of us) are going to be curious about their response to all this, they’re probably not offering anything anytime soon.

Although, their social media team this morning put out an important message, wishing a happy birthday to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. For the moment, that’s probably all we’re going to hear.