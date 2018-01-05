Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills are preparing to face DT Marcell Dareus for the first time since trading him.

Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips had a strong close to the regular season.

K Stephen Gostkowski has remained a reliable piece for the Patriots.

Former Jets LB Aaron Maybin is raising money to help heat public schools in Baltimore.

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith may not be ready for the start of the 2018 season.

Who will be the next Bengals defensive coordinator?

A look at how the Browns’ 2017 draft class fared.

The Steelers want to tighten up their run defense.

A look at Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel’s coaching style.

Should the Colts hire a first-time head coach?

Jaguars WR Jaydon Mickens is confident he’ll bounce back from a rough Week 17.

A list of reasons to believe the Titans can win on Saturday.

Two straight years out of the playoffs has led to some self-assessment for the Broncos.

LB Reggie Ragland has learned from Chiefs teammate Derrick Johnson.

The Chargers need a better kicking game next year.

Assessing the Raiders’ needs at safety.

Cowboys RB Rod Smith is one that got away from Seahawks G.M. John Schneider.

If the Giants don’t draft a quarterback, what direction should they go?

Eagles WR Torrey Smith believes QB Carson Wentz was the NFL MVP this season.

He stayed healthy in 2017 and Redskins WR Josh Doctson wants to grow as a player in 2018.

Former Bears QB Jim McMahon will have a show in Las Vegas.

DB Don Carey doesn’t know if he’ll be back with the Lions.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy responded to CB Damarious Randall‘s critique of the defense.

RB Latavius Murray has come on after a slow start to his Vikings tenure.

Can the Falcons make another playoff splash?

The Panthers want DT Kawann Short pressuring Drew Brees up the middle on Sunday.

Former Saints RB Reggie Bush says he’ll be in New Orleans for Sunday’s game.

Could the Buccaneers follow the same path as the Jaguars?

Running through the Cardinals’ coaching prospects.

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur sees similarities between his team and the Falcons.

How does the 49ers 2017 draft class impact planning for 2018?

The Seahawks failed to have a winning record at home for the first time since 2011.