Giants have interviewed Matt Patricia

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
Getty Images

While Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was joining team owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady in releasing a statement refuting reports of friction between the trio on Friday, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was interviewing for a head coaching job with another team.

The Giants announced on Friday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Patricia for the opening created when the team fired Ben McAdoo during the 2017 season. Patricia met with Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman, and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams in Foxborough.

There’s been no announcement from the team about an interview with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but that’s also expected to be part of their trip to New England.

Patricia is also a candidate for the Lions and Cardinals after six seasons running the defense for the Patriots.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Giants have interviewed Matt Patricia

  1. Sharing second in command in the best Organization in the history of the NFL is better than being the leader of a dumpster fire.

    Patricia and McDaniels would be best served to wait until BB retires one will get the job and then the other can stay or get a big pay day somewhere else.

  2. Everyone saying the Pats are the class of the league and their coordinators should wait……..Wait for what? If your All time great coach and 40 year old GOAT leave…..you are left with no QB and a rookie head coach. The Browns job and their 10 1st round picks would be a better job if you really are good at what you do.

  5. Belichick is a genius … but his assistants are just robots that he controls. It’s impossible to tell if they have what it takes or not. My bet … not.

  6. It makes sense that he wants the Detroit job with Quinn already in place as GM. You don’t wait when a situation like that is available. I could see turning down the Giants. They will need an offensive coordinator more than defensive head coach.

  7. Sean McVay came from a mediocre Redskins team, and Mike Zimmer came from the Bengals. They’re doing great. Standing on the sidelines watching Tom Brady perform, doesn’t necessarily make you a great head coach. Haven’t we learned this already with all the Pats’ coaches leaving Brady and failing on their own?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!