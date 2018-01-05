Giants have interviewed Matt Patricia

Getty Images

While Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was joining team owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady in releasing a statement refuting reports of friction between the trio on Friday, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was interviewing for a head coaching job with another team.

The Giants announced on Friday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Patricia for the opening created when the team fired Ben McAdoo during the 2017 season. Patricia met with Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman, and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams in Foxborough.

There’s been no announcement from the team about an interview with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but that’s also expected to be part of their trip to New England.

Patricia is also a candidate for the Lions and Cardinals after six seasons running the defense for the Patriots.