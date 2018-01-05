Gronk makes $2.5 million with All-Pro honor

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had 5.5 million reasons to have a big year. He did, and he earned every penny of his incentive package.

Gronkowski is the Associated Press first-team All-Pro tight end. This triggers the full $5.5 million incentive package from his 2017 contract adjustment.

Gronk previously had unlocked $3 million based upon gaining more than 1,000 receiving yards. Achieving All-Pro designation gives him the full $5.5 million.

Gronkowski is under contract with the Patriots through 2019. Another adjustment to his deal could be coming in the offseason.