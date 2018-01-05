If Russ Ball is in, Mike McCarthy may be out

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2018, 6:48 PM EST
Getty Images

With the Packers hiring a new G.M., the new G.M. will have to want to work with coach Mike McCarthy. On Thursday, McCarthy made it clear that he’ll have to want to work with the new G.M.

Bob McGinn, who covered the Packers for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and who now operates his own media outlet, suggests that the final configuration in the new front office will consist of Russ Ball as General Manager, and Brian Gutekunst as executive V.P. of football operations. Then, per McGinn, McCarthy will have to decide whether he wants to stay.

Putting it a different way (i.e., the way we’ve heard it), Ball and McCarthy don’t have a good relationship. It’s a topic that was addressed on Thursday’s PFT PM podcast, as I tried to digest and understand McCarthy’s remarks.

“It has to fit,” McCarthy said Thursday. “I have the best job in pro football, and no disrespect to the other 31 clubs. I love it here, I want to be here, but it has to fit for me, too. I’ve done this job long enough, I wouldn’t want the G.M. to hire me or partner with me if we don’t fit together. Because you’re on a path for, in the short term and long term, it’s going to be a lot more difficult to get to where you’re going to go. It has to be a partnership.”

Put simply, Ball has to want McCarthy, McCarthy has to want Ball. And McCarthy’s comments undoubtedly were a message to team president Mark Murphy that, if Ball gets the G.M. job, Murphy eventually may have to find a coach — either because Ball doesn’t want McCarthy or McCarthy doesn’t want Ball.

So keep an eye on this one. Murphy is smart enough to know the consequences of giving Ball the G.M. job. And the consequences quite likely will include the Packers needing a new head coach, either this year or next year.

Permalink 48 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

48 responses to “If Russ Ball is in, Mike McCarthy may be out

  1. Hmm, so if they hire Ball, it’s essentially saying that they no longer want McNugget. Go ahead, bring in an entirely new system so you can waste the few years the Diva has left.

  2. It wouldnt matter either way.

    The packers are doomed right now and will be even more doomed when Rodgers breaks down or decides to leave that dump.

  6. If that were the case, McCarthy would have been let go when Thompson decided to give up the GM gig. The whole thing is already cut and dried and McCarthy will be there and the GM will be Elliot Wolf.

  8. Bob McGinn has no credibility left as he’s been making stuff up for a couple years now. Non story.

  11. I’m telling ya…..I can see a Wilson for Rodgers trade coming if McCarthy is out. The ex Badger is a little younger, a little cheaper, and never misses a game.

  12. So Green Bay has decided to become dysfunctional in Rodgers’ remaining years.

    Sure, that’s a brilliant strategy.

  14. If this were true I’d be a huge Russ Ball fan. Unfortunately I expect we are stuck with MM until Rodgers career is wasted, then MM will leave at the same time as Rodgers so it looks like MM was the reason they were good. Ugh.

  15. Mike McCarthy looks like Roy Anderson from Dunder-Mifflin after his DUI arrest and getting dumped by Pam.

  20. Big deal. GB has one player. Here comes the 70’s and 80’s all over again. What a waste of talent at footballs most important position. 2 Hof QBs, for over 25 years, and only 2 super bowls to show for it. Packer fans are so loyal they don’t see the ineptitude. Shameful.

  22. For all those cheese trolls in love with wolf & like big mike, this has got to be the end of the line. Come on over, if this happens there’s plenty of room in U.S. Bank for season ticket buyers (although they’re selling out fast).

  23. Fine. If Ball is selected, I’m sure they’ve already established McCarthy will stay. That’s great. That puts the pressure next year exactly where it should go………on McCarthy. If he is unable to show his “experienced coaching prowess,” he’s a goner. At least Capers is gone. The defense may change. Ted was OK…..with a higher draft hit rate on late rounders but little success with early round game-changers. That may change. Coaching can remain stable unless and until he fails. It sounds good so far.

  25. It makes you wonder why the Packers would go out their way to hire a GM that they, in fact, know goes against McCarthy’s grain? If they want to keep McCarthy they’re instantly setting themselves up to fail. If they want McCarthy to leave why not just tell him ‘it’s time to go our seperate ways’ and move on with a plan in mind. This feels like they don’t really have a plan and that they’re just hoping it works out one way or the other. Something tells me that’s not quite the way an NFL franchise should be doing things. :/

  27. It would be interesting to see what Aaron Rodgers could actually do if the Packers had a well coordinated passing game. The Packers have been relying on great players to make great plays. They’re not out-scheming or out-coaching anyone. When you watch Andy Reid’s teams, someone is always wide open. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Packers talk to Matt Nagy. The fact that other teams are interested in Nagy means the Packers better get moving if they want to hire him. Of course, they do have a slight advantage if they’re fighting for a coach. Rodgers. He pretty much guarantees you 10 wins.

  28. There are some real geniuses in the PFT commenter pool. Smart as anyone I have ever known. I don’t know why I don’t come here first every day for my commentary.

  30. Hey Packers, the 70’s and 80’s called…they want their irrelevance back!
    ——
    You guys really are a pathetic bunch. Hope and wish all you want, we will beat your team next year regardless.

  33. I told Tokyo that window has been closing. Just delicious!
    —–
    Yeah, problem is you purples have been saying it since favre left. No one cares what you think.

  34. Why are Viking fans so angry and unhappy? You guys actually have a shot at your first playoff win of the decade. Enjoy it…let the anger go.

  36. tylawspick6 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:31 pm
    who in the hell is russ ball?

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~`

    Russ Ball is the cap and contracts guy. He’s very good at what he does but he’s a business guy, not a football guy. Well, he wasn’t when he got here, anyways. He’s been here for so many years now I guess at least some football stuff had to rub off on him, even if it was by accident.

  37. I wouldn’t feel great about Ball as GM given his inexperience with scouting and evaluating football talent. His strengths evidently are his mastery of salary cap and organizational skills. Not shared above, but what may work is if Ball is GM and makes Gutekunst his chief talent evaluator….., but even then the new leadership has to be willing to come off of draft & develop as the only game in town. Ultimately, if GB doesn’t figure out a way to put a team around Rodgers to compete for the chipper, all of these recruitment/interview efforts are for naught.

  39. It all starts at the top, folks; that is, with the Executive Committee of the Board. They’re a dysfunctional group and the idea that they allowed Mark Murphy to sit around for so long is disgraceful. The one who REALLY needs to go is Murphy. He’s a great ribbon cutter for the Titletown project, etc., but a lousy football exec.

    I recently wrote to Aaron Rodgers and suggested that he jump ship. As a GB fan, I would love to see him with a couple more rings. I just don’t think that GB deserves him for any longer with the way that the mismanagers (Murphy, Thompson and McCarthy) have squandered away his prime years.

  40. McCarthy should be shown the door. Without his two HOF QBs, I really don’t really see what he has going for himself…and I think he’s also got an attitude. Time to hit the buffet table fatso!

  41. A lot of people are saying Ball is Thompson 2.0. Not fond of free agency. There is reports Rodgers won’t be very happy if Ball is hired. Murphy is more concerned with making money than fielding a championship team. Ball and Murphy together is more of the same the Packers have had with Thompson and Murphy. As long as Lambeau Field is full on game day is all Murphy cares about.

  42. the packers know the tide has shifted in the north
    ——
    I love it, the tide has shifted because Rodgers got hurt. It takes more than a season for a tide to shift bud. And possibly a playoff win or two, which of course your team hasn’t accomplished since Obama’s first year in office. Man that’s a long time. How embarrassing really.

  43. Lot’s out there we may think we know but really don’t. Lots of ego and pride in this game called the NFL. Fans just wanting to cheer for a winner and everybody is turning into a whiner. People jockeying to be the Man. Everyone fighting for the first row seat. What ever happened to the generation of real leaders? Coaches like Tom Landry. Time to wake up and drink a big cup of humility, servanthood and
    teamwork. Too many selfies and not enough selflessness.

  44. i wonder. If Barr never broke Rogers, how much of this change would have happened
    ——
    Probably not. In a way, the injury was a blessing. Accept for having to listen to every purple talk about how their team is already a dynasty I think it’ll lead to good things.

  45. i wonder. If Barr never broke Rogers, how much of this change would have happened
    >>>>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<
    Great point CampingDude. Like none of this would be happening. Tony did the TT haters a big favor without really realizing it at the time…or ever probably.

  46. Say this as a Packer fan –

    I prefer Wolf than Ball. If you promote Wolf, Ball isn’t going to leave; promote Ball and Wolf and Gutekunst is gone too.

    Long term/short term – Packers are MUCH better off with Wolf than anyone one else – in or out of GB as a hire.

    That said – McCarthy is obviously mad he was told Dom had to go. He’s also obviously not cut out for talent evaluation. I get interviewing inside guys, you have to, but to put Perry in the lead for DC tells me that either McCarthy is clueless (not very likely) or he simply wants to thumb it a little at the senior management of GB. Perry would be about the WORST hire for DC and would almost guarantee that the defense is bottom 5 next year. That would also guarantee a new HC – regardless of GM. McCarthy stood at the podium and stated, OVER and OVER that they need to bring people in from the outside for fresh look and ideas and help. Perry as DC and even Philbin/McAdoo on the offensive side flies in the face of all of that. Either McCarthy’s a liar or he’s decided that so long as the boat’s gonna sink, he may as well blast a few holes in the hull.

    I’m fine even with replacing McCarthy this year – Don’t give me the BS that Aaron would waste time learning a new system. He’s one of the smartest people in the NFL. Seriously, and not just about football. He’s incredibly bright with an almost photographic memory. He’ll learn the new offense quickly. Would you want a QB that couldn’t?

  48. It may be speculative. However if ball is a money/admin guy, he probably doesn’t like big mike. The grocery bill is breaking the belt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!