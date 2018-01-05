Jarvis Landry fined $48,620 after Week 17 ejection

AP

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry‘s final game of the 2017 season came to an early and costly end.

Landry was ejected after a fight with the Bills that sparked after Landry scored on a one-yard touchdown catch. PFT has confirmed that Landry has been fined $48,620 for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result of the incident.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said this week that Landry’s behavior was “as embarrassing” as he’s seen in a long time. Landry is headed for free agency this offseason and Gase said the ejection will be one of the data points they consider when discussing a new deal with the wideout.

Running back Kenyan Drake was also ejected after throwing a Bills helmet across the field after yanking it off an opponent during the struggle. Drake was fined $12,154 for that.

Defensive end Cameron Wake wasn’t involved in the fracas, but he also picked up a fine this week. He was hit for $9,115 for a facemask penalty earlier in the game.