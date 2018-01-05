Johnathan Joseph, T.Y. Hilton fined for their squabble

Getty Images

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph and Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton‘s squabble Sunday cost each of them $12,154.

The NFL fined both players for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

They got the lower end of the fine schedule as a first offense for fighting comes with a $30,387 fine.

Hilton and Joseph traded multiple punches on a running play in the third quarter. Both were penalized, and neither was ejected.

The penalties offset, and though the two continued to get chippy, their sparring match did not resume.

Hilton caught three passes for 14 yards in the Colts’ 22-13 victory. Joseph made two tackles.