Josh McDaniels interviews with Giants and has Bears scheduled for Friday night

January 5, 2018
The Giants announced they have concluded their third interview for the team’s head coaching position. Giants president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in Foxboro on Friday afternoon.

The Giants met with their current defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, on Wednesday and interviewed Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia earlier Friday. Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is up next.

McDaniels, 41, is a popular candidate. He interviewed with the Colts on Thursday night and is scheduled to meet with the Bears on Friday night, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune.

McDaniels has coached under Bill Belichick with the Patriots for 14 of the past 17 seasons. This season is his sixth in his second stint as New England’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. McDaniels previously held those dual positions from 2006-08.

McDaniels spent the 2009-10 seasons as the head coach of the Broncos. He went 11-7 before the team fired him with four games remaining in his second season.

  2. Mike Brown is the absolute worst owner in sports. Thanks for sticking us with Marvin again. He cannot be serious about winning when he doesn’t even try to get one of these other coaches.

  5. I hope Josh stays on his BPD meds the second time around as a HC. Has he completed his anger management sessions yet?

  7. Josh McDaniel is a good football coach, and I’m sure he understands offense. But I will admit, a bad coach could win with a HOF QB, and a good coach will lose all the time with a bad QB. Did anyone notice Kyle Shanahan this year? He, like McDaniel, is an excellent coach. His 49ers started the season 1-10 with iffy QB’s, then they put Garoppolo in and finished the season 5-0. So he’s 5-0 with a good QB, 1-10 with bad QB’s. The Bears have a good young QB, and he’s due to take a big step forward next year. Kind of like Jared Goff did under McVay.

  8. So the guy who traded up for Tim Tebow, and also traded for Brady Quinn is now a genius again? Got it….
    By the way, when he left NE as OC previously did Brady regress? Did he get better upon his return? So what makes this dude so special? As a Bears fan, No Thank You!!!

  9. The former head coach that deserves a second chance is Dennis Allen DC of the Saints.
    He was terrible with Raiders, but at least he turned around two terrible defense with both Broncos and Saints

  10. Just don’t count on any help from Kevin White. He sees a picture of an injured player and he goes on IR! He’s the Bears version of D. Rose. LOL

