Josh McDaniels interviews with Giants and has Bears scheduled for Friday night

Getty Images

The Giants announced they have concluded their third interview for the team’s head coaching position. Giants president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in Foxboro on Friday afternoon.

The Giants met with their current defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, on Wednesday and interviewed Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia earlier Friday. Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is up next.

McDaniels, 41, is a popular candidate. He interviewed with the Colts on Thursday night and is scheduled to meet with the Bears on Friday night, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune.

McDaniels has coached under Bill Belichick with the Patriots for 14 of the past 17 seasons. This season is his sixth in his second stint as New England’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. McDaniels previously held those dual positions from 2006-08.

McDaniels spent the 2009-10 seasons as the head coach of the Broncos. He went 11-7 before the team fired him with four games remaining in his second season.