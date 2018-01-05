League fines Quandre Diggs, Darius Slay

Getty Images

The NFL fined Lions defensive backs Quandre Diggs and Darius Slay for actions in Sunday’s season finale against the Packers, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The league docked Diggs $9,115 for a low block on a first-quarter interception return by Jarrad Davis. Officials threw a flag on Diggs, and penalized the Lions.

Slay was not penalized for his celebration following his fourth-quarter interception, but the NFL fined him $12,154 for pretending the football was a gun he was shooting. The league deemed it unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL’s celebration rules, though relaxed, still ban violent acts such as throat-slashes and any imagery of weapons such as shooting a bow and arrow or a machine gun.