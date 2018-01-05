LeSean McCoy limited in practice, questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Running back LeSean McCoy was on the field with the rest of the Bills for practice on Friday and now the team hopes he’ll be ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars as well.

McCoy was a limited participant in his first practice since injuring his ankle in Buffalo’s Week 17 victory over the Dolphins and is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

McCoy said on Thursday that his biggest concern was his ability to cut on an ankle that’s going to be less than 100 percent come kickoff. That will probably mean a pregame workout to see how he’s feeling before a final determination is made on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills ruled out cornerback Shareece Wright with a concussion. Wide receiver Deonte Thompson, linebacker Matt Milano, right tackle Jordan Mills and quarterback Joe Webb are also listed as questionable with all but Milano working in practice the last two days.