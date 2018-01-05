LeSean McCoy will try to practice today

Getty Images

The Bills might find out soon what kind of chance they have this weekend.

Via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Bills coach Sean McDermott said running back LeSean McCoy was going to participate in some individual drills today to see where he is in his potential comeback from an ankle injury.

“We’ll see him do some things and go from there,” McDermott said.

McCoy was carted off last week, and his status is obviously central to Buffalo’s hopes.

His 1,586 yards from scrimmage represent 32.8 percent of the Bills total offense this year. Their second-leading rusher is quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and no other back on the roster had more 247 yards this year.