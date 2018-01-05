Lions block Teryl Austin from interviewing with Packers

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2018, 5:13 PM EST
Getty Images

The Lions fired head coach Jim Caldwell, but defensive coordinator Teryl Austin remains under contract so the team can block him from interviewing for the same job with another team.

They didn’t stand in the way of such an interview with the Bengals, but the response was a little different for a request closer to home. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Friday that the Packers want to interview Austin to fill the defensive coordinator spot that opened when Dom Capers was fired and updated that report a short time later to reflect Detroit’s rejection of that request.

Austin interviewed with the Lions for their head coaching job, but the fact that he’s interviewing for at least one other coordinator position suggests he’s not a frontrunner for the position. There’s a good chance he’ll be let out of his contract once the team does hire a head coach, but the Packers opportunity might not still be there.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has been mentioned as a possible candidate in Green Bay, but he’s in the same boat as Austin when it comes to being under contract while the team sorts out their next head coach.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Lions block Teryl Austin from interviewing with Packers

  1. Well duh. The Packers with a good defense is the last thing the other three NFC-N teams want to see.


  2. Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has been mentioned as a possible candidate in Green Bay, but he’s in the same boat as Austin when it comes to being under contract while the team sorts out their next head coach.

    Fangio is a free agent. He can pursue other opportunities.

  3. What makes it more insulting to Austin is that Austin has zero job security since they are looking for a new HC. Whose to say whatever HC they bring in wants to keep Austin around!

    Class act Vikings let Shurmur interview with the classless Lions teams within their own division.

  4. So much for honoring a black coach’s work enough to let him decide for himself what jobs to pursue.

  5. The Lions have the right to block Austin from interviewing but it kind of isn’t cool because they know there’s little chance the new coach would keep him. Still, why make it any easier for a division rival? Fangio is a little different situation because there’s a good chance the new coach would want to keep him.

  6. Well, Austin’s defenses have gotten progressively worse under Caldwell. 9 players on the field, 10 players on the field. The problem is he knows too much about the the Lions offense and personnel to let him interview within the division. So, it is better to block this.

  7. It’s starting to get embarrassing Packa’s. Maybe you should interview one of your “owners” for the job. Joe Sixpack is just as capable as what’s been happening for the last 5 years.

  8. bassplucker says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:18 pm
    Well duh. The Packers with a good defense is the last thing the other three NFC-N teams want to see.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Well there’s something I haven’t heard in decades, “Packers” and “Good Defense”.

    Only a GB fan can type that without laughing.

  10. LOL……

    This is now the second coach blocked from interviewing with the packers.

    Is it possible that Patton and Austin asked to be blocked so that they don’t have to say no? If you say no, it kind of signals that you are not interested to other teams.

  11. nathanp2013 Vikings had to let Shurmur interview for the Lions’ job because it was a potential promotion. Austin to the Pack as their D coordinator is only lateral, so it would be crazy for them not to block the process since he’s still under contract. It does stink for him a little, however he’s made quite a name for himself over recent years and will definitely find a home if the Lions’ new HC decides to part ways.

  12. bassplucker says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:18 pm
    Well duh. The Packers with a good defense is the last thing the other three NFC-N teams want to see.

    Imagine if the Packers had a good offense to go with the imaginary good defense. Scary

  13. Wow what don’t we understand about they are within their right to block A LATERAL MOVE. Shurmur was interviewing for a promotion get a clue. To call the Lion’s organization is just idiotic.

  14. Why not let them interview? I get it. but you will stuck with a bitter coach who will bolt as soon as his contract ends. Lose-lose situation. What are the odds he will get the job anyway?

  15. nathanp2013 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Class act Vikings let Shurmur interview with the classless Lions teams within their own division.
    __________________________________________

    Thank God the Vikings didn’t block Shurmur from interviewing for the HC position… because they can’t. HC interviews cannot be blocked. The Packers could always fire the terrible McCarthy and interview Austin for that position without an issue.

    The best part of your post? The Packers block teams from interviewing coaches for coordinator positions with regularity, McAdoo being one example years ago. “Classless”? Sounds good.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!