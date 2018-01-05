Lions conclude interview with Matt Patricia

Getty Images

The Lions announced they completed an interview with Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for their head coaching position.

Detroit already has interviewed Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Packers assistant head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss, Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and their own offensive and defensive coordinators — Jim Bob Cooter and Teryl Austin, respectively.

Patricia interviewed with the Giants earlier Friday. He also is a candidate for the Cardinals job after six seasons running the Patriots’ offense.

Patricia, 43, turned out the team’s defense this season after a rough first four games. Only one of the Patriots’ final 12 opponents scored more than 24 points.