Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson declares for draft

Getty Images

Another quarterback has thrown his hat into the 2018 NFL Draft, and he promises to break the internet’s anonymous scout industry in the process.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson just revealed on Twitter that he was leaving school early and entering the draft.

Jackson will spark plenty of debate this spring, because he’s not a conventional quarterback.

But it’s hard to question his productivity in three years of college.

The former Heisman Trophy winner threw for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns and ran for 4,132 yards and 50 scores.

He’s not a polished passer (career 57.0 completion percentage) but he has shown an ability to make plays downfield (8.3 yards per attempt).

There will surely be some people who want to turn him into a wide receiver, but someone willing to work with his unique skills rather than trying to beat him into a template will see a tremendous potential.