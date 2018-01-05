Mark Ingram won’t have contract voided after missing All-Pro

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram deserved consideration for the All-Pro team, with 1,540 yards from scrimmage. It would have rewarded him with more than just an accolade on his resume.

A clause in his contract called for either a first-team All-Pro selection or two Pro Bowl selections in 2015-17 to void his contract, making him a free agent this offseason.

But Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell were the first- and second-team running backs, and Bell and Ingram’s teammate, Alvin Kamara, were the first- and second-team choices at the flex spot.

Ingram signed a four-year, $16 million deal, with $7.6 million guaranteed, before the 2015 season. As it stands now, Ingram is scheduled to hit the open mark in the 2019 offseason.

He had the best season of his career in 2017, earning Pro Bowl honors along with Kamara. Ingram had 1,124 rushing yards and 416 receiving yards.