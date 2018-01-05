Marqise Lee practicing on Friday

Getty Images

Word out of Buffalo on Friday morning was that running back LeSean McCoy will try to take part in the final Bills practice before Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

McCoy has not practiced all week because of an ankle injury and the Jaguars had a key offensive player of their own out on Wednesday and Thursday for the same reason. Wide receiver Marqise Lee missed the final two regular season games due to the injury and there was hope that he’d be back for the playoffs.

That hope got a boost with a report that the Jaguars expect to have Lee in the lineup and it got another on Friday when Lee returned to practice. There’s no word yet on his level of participation, but it would seem to be a good bet that he’ll be listed as questionable with a real chance to play if there are no setbacks with his ankle.

With left tackle Cam Robinson and defensive tackle Abry Jones practicing all week after sitting in Week 17, Lee’s ankle is the biggest injury issue for the Jaguars heading into their first playoff game since 2007.