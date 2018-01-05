Marqise Lee, T.J. Yeldon listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Jaguars list receiver Marqise Lee and running back T.J. Yeldon as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills. Those were the only

players the team had on its status report.

But Lee is on track to play after missing the past two games with a knee injury as he returned to practice Friday on a limited basis.

Yeldon remained out of practice Friday with an illness. He did not practice Thursday either.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (abdomen) and defensive tackle Abry Jones (back) got in full practices the past two days after both were limited Wednesday. They will play Sunday.