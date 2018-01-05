Mike McCarthy: Damarious Randall needs to “clean his own house”

Getty Images

Packers cornerback Damarious Randall‘s comments questioning whether coaches held players accountable enough for mistakes drew a swift rebuke from head coach Mike McCarthy.

“You’re talking about words of frustration,” McCarthy said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I’ll tell you what I told Damarious. He needs to focus on himself. He’s got to clean his own house. That’s what I look for him to do in the offseason. He did a lot of really good things.

“We all understand what happened in the Chicago game [when Randall was sent to the locker room early], but I thought from the Chicago game on he played at a very high level. He probably played his best football of his career, but then he didn’t play the last two games.”

Randall not only was benched during the Sept. 28 game against the Bears, but he was sent to the locker room in the second half following a sideline argument. Randall’s anger stemmed from a miscommunication in the secondary that allowed Kendall Wright to score a touchdown.

But Randall ended the season as the team’s best playmaker in the secondary, intercepting four passes.

When the Packers fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers earlier this week, Randall said “change is good.”

“Players weren’t executing what they were being told, and I feel like maybe [that] wasn’t being enforced enough, that we were still allowing guys on the field that wasn’t getting the job done,” Randall said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

That drew McCarthy’s ire and apparently prompted the coach to chat with Randall.

“He needs to go home and self-evaluate and clean his own house,” McCarthy said. “We all need to clean our own house.”